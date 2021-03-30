Gov. DeSantis set to highlight progress on Everglades Restoration Project

MIAMI — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to head to Miami Tuesday morning.
The governor is set to talk about the progress of the Everglades Restoration Project.
Last summer, DeSantis signed and approved more than $625 million for restoration in the Everglades and the protection of water resources through the budget.
Included in the budget's Everglades funding is $50 million for springs restoration, $160 million for water quality improvements, $40 million for alternative water supply and $25 million to fight harmful algal blooms and red tide.
With that budget, DeSantis said he's more than halfway to his goal of giving $2.5 billion to Florida's environment.
