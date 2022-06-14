Gov. Ron DeSantis awards grants to Hernando County, City of Bowling Green

The money will assist with community planning projects.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday nearly $1.5 million in grants to help with community planning projects across Florida.

Some of this award money will be given to the Tampa Bay region.

Hernando County received $102,000 that will go towards increasing access to the internet in underserved areas, decreasing system vulnerabilities and increasing internet speed.

The City of Bowling Green received $30,000 to develop a downtown master plan and land development regulations.

This award is through the Community Planning Technical Assistance and Rural Infrastructure Fund grant programs. The funding for these programs comes from Florida lawmakers and is administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

According to the governor’s office, grants from the CPTA allow communities to plan and develop strategies across multiple areas like economic development, disaster recovery and the protection of environmentally sensitive areas.