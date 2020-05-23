Gov. DeSantis offers Memorial Day message: ‘God Bless their memories.’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Gov. Ron DeSantis had a special message for Floridians ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.
He asked that while you're enjoying the holiday weekend, take some time to reflect on "the sacrifices of those who...gave the last full measure of devotion in support of freedom."
He said in his video message:
"I hope all Floridians enjoy their Memorial Day weekend. I hope you take time to reflect on the sacrifices of those who put on the uniform of our country and gave the last full measure of devotion in support of freedom. We would not be free without them. God Bless their memories."
