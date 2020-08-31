President Trump's new COVID adviser joins Gov. DeSantis in discussing pandemic response

Dr. Scott Atlas, who reportedly does not have a background in infectious diseases, said DeSantis is providing a "thoughtful" approach to combating the virus.

TAMPA, Fla. — One of President Donald Trump's newest advisers on the White House Coronavirus Task Force joined Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday, praising him for the response so far in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Scott Atlas, a Robert Wesson Senior Fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, alluded to the pandemic not just being a policy issue but one that is "multifaceted": protect the most vulnerable, ensure hospitals have the capacity for care for illnesses -- not just COVID -- and open society, including schools.

DeSantis spoke Monday at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute.

The governor's visit comes on the same day the report from the Department of Health showed the state added 1,885 coronavirus cases for Aug. 30. That's the fewest new cases reported in a day since mid-June. The Aug. 30 data also represented the fewest lab results reported in two weeks.

"We have a lot of reasons to be optimistic in the United States about how things are evolving and again, like president Trump, Gov. DeSantis is using the data and the science and, really, fear is not part of the equation here," Atlas said. "We actually have a good handle of what's going on -- there's a lot of reasons for cautious optimism in the United States."

DeSantis said the state is fortunate to see numbers for COVID-19 trending downward but was concerned with recent PCR test results and their accuracy. He, too, was pleased at increasing capacity within hospitals.

"... We wanted to keep society functioning; we've been able to do that," said DeSantis, saying jobs were gained in July -- but there remains more to be done, he added -- and schools are reopening for in-person learning as an option.

The question of re-opening society and at what intensity is something medical experts continue to debate, a balance of getting people back to school and to work while ensuring their health. Atlas' appearance with DeSantis comes as reports show he has been advising Trump in allowing people to resume life as normal.

Atlas does not have a background in infectious diseases or epidemiology, according to Politico and The Washington Post.

The Post reported Monday that Atlas is pushing the White House to embrace a "herd immunity" strategy, allowing the virus to spread in that people can build resistance to the virus while protecting vulnerable populations. It was a method used by Sweden, criticized as reckless, with one of the highest infection and death rates in the world, according to the Post.

"There is no policy of the President or this administration of achieving herd immunity. There never has been any such policy recommended to the President or to anyone else from me," said Atlas in a statement through the Post.

The question was not brought up during the governor's briefing Monday.

Earlier on Monday, DeSantis held a roundtable discussion in Tallahassee with state leaders and educators to talk about the importance of giving parents the option of in-person learning.

