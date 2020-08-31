x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at USF

Gov. DeSantis will be speaking at 3 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute.
Credit: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis puts on his mask to protect against coronavirus as he leaves a news conference on COVID-19, Friday, June 19, 2020, at Florida International University in Miami.

TAMPA, Fla. — On Monday, Florida's governor will make a stop in Tampa. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis will be speaking at 3 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute. 

The governor's visit comes on the same day the report from the Department of Health showed the state added 1,885 coronavirus cases for Aug. 30. That's the fewest new cases reported in a day since mid-June. The Aug. 30 data also represented the fewest lab results reported in two weeks. 

Earlier on Monday, Gov. DeSantis held a roundtable discussion in Tallahassee with state leaders and educators to talk about the importance of giving parents the option of in-person learning. 

You can watch the governor's speech on the 10 Tampa Bay Facebook page or the 10 Tampa Bay YouTube channel.

RELATED: Florida reports fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 for first time since mid-June amid drop in testing

RELATED: 10 Investigates questions Gov. DeSantis about coronavirus data Florida accidentally released

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

 