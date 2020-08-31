Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at USF

Gov. DeSantis will be speaking at 3 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute.

TAMPA, Fla. — On Monday, Florida's governor will make a stop in Tampa.

The governor's visit comes on the same day the report from the Department of Health showed the state added 1,885 coronavirus cases for Aug. 30. That's the fewest new cases reported in a day since mid-June. The Aug. 30 data also represented the fewest lab results reported in two weeks.

Earlier on Monday, Gov. DeSantis held a roundtable discussion in Tallahassee with state leaders and educators to talk about the importance of giving parents the option of in-person learning.

You can watch the governor's speech on the 10 Tampa Bay Facebook page or the 10 Tampa Bay YouTube channel.

