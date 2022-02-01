Grandpa, grandson reel in an unexpected catch while magnet fishing in Miami

This was the first time the duo went magnet fishing.

MIAMI — Who said fishing can't be surprising? A grandpa and grandson duo in Miami reeled in an interesting catch during a weekend magnet fishing trip.

Duane Smith and his 11-year-old grandson Allen Cadwalader were enjoying their time magnet fishing on Jan. 30 when they caught something unexplainable — two sniper rifle receivers and bolt carrier groups, CNN reports.

Within five minutes of their arrival, Cadwalader reeled in the rifle parts that were wrapped in shrink wrap, the media outlet explains.

And the best part of the whole thing? This was their first time magnet fishing!

Smith told CNN he chose a bridge with a canal near the area where he usually goes hiking.

“It’s total beginners’ luck,” Smith told CBS Miami. “I said this would be a perfect opportunity to get my grandson out from electronics and outside.”

The fishing duo dropped a five-pound magnet into the canal and ended up with two pounds of scrap metal and 40 pounds of gun, the news station wrote.

The guns were reportedly not loaded and no ammunition was found.

Smith, who is a retired infantry soldier and training in deploying sniper weapons, cleaned up the guns after the fishing trip was over, CNN says. But then he noticed something.

“I noticed the serial numbers were gouged out and at that point, they are illegal for me to possess, and we notified the police,” Smith explained to CBS Miami.

The weapons were then turned over to the Miami-Dade Police Department to be sent to the forensics lab where they will be processed, according to CNN. Processing has to be done to determine if the weapons were used in a crime.

This lucky catch isn't the only reason Smith hopes for more fishing trips with his grandson.