The 'Grim Reaper' has thrown his hat into the race for Florida Attorney General

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida attorney who went viral back in 2020 for walking in public dressed as the Grim Reaper in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has announced he will be running for attorney general in the upcoming midterm election.
Daniel Uhlfelder made the announcement by tweeting a campaign video where the Santa Rosa Beach lawyer calls himself a lifelong activist. In the video, Uhlfelder lists his public advocacy, which included organizing the removal of a confederate flag that was flown outside a Walton County courthouse.
His most recent example of activism thrust him into the national spotlight. Uhlfelder strutted along Jacksonville Beach prior to the Fourth of July weekend decked out in the black robes of the Grim Reaper — he even included the scythe. The reason he said was to spread awareness that Florida is still battling the coronavirus despite the state's phased reopening at the time.
"Floridians deserve an attorney general who actually wants to do the job of an attorney general, not be the governor's personal attorney," Uhlfelder said in his campaign video.
Uhlfelder is a graduate of Stanford University and the University of Florida College of Law. As an attorney, his law firm's website says he specializes in real estate law, divorce, foreclosures and family law.
Uhlfelder is not the only candidate vying for incumbent Attorney General Ashley Moody's position. Former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala is also in the running, according to the Florida Division of Elections website.