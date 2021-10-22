Gulf red snapper harvest to not reopen in the Fall

Anglers were given the opportunity to enjoy a 55-day summer Gulf red snapper season in 2021.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced Florida's recreational red snapper quota in Gulf state and federal waters was met during the open season in a news release Friday.

Anglers were given the opportunity to enjoy a 55-day summer Gulf red snapper season in 2021. This season is reportedly the longest summer season for Florida since FWC was given the ability to "set the season for private recreational anglers in Gulf federal waters off Florida by the federal government."

This season was chosen for two reasons:

To maximize harvest opportunities during the summer. To allow as much of Florida’s 2021 quota to be harvested as possible.

The FWC says the Gulf red snapper harvest will not reopen this coming fall because they can't allow recreational harvest once Florida's quota has been reached.

"While we know many Florida anglers were hoping for a fall season, the FWC looks forward to a successful Gulf recreational red snapper season in 2022," FWC wrote in a statement.