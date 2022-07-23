x
Florida

Gunman fatally shot after firing at deputies, grazing head

A bullet grazed a deputy's head and deputies returned fire, striking the man, authorities said.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Deputies responding to a domestic dispute call in South Florida fatally shot a man after he fired at them, grazing the head of one of the deputies on Saturday, authorities said.

After deputies responded to the scene in North Lauderdale, a man produced a firearm and shot at deputes, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

A bullet grazed a deputy's head and deputies returned fire, striking the man, the statement said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The deputy also was taken to a hospital and was expected to recover, said the Broward County Sheriff's Office, which didn't immediately identify the man.

As is customary, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the deputy-involved shooting.

