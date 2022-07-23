Gunman fatally shot after firing at deputies, grazing head

A bullet grazed a deputy's head and deputies returned fire, striking the man, authorities said.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Deputies responding to a domestic dispute call in South Florida fatally shot a man after he fired at them, grazing the head of one of the deputies on Saturday, authorities said.

After deputies responded to the scene in North Lauderdale, a man produced a firearm and shot at deputes, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

A bullet grazed a deputy's head and deputies returned fire, striking the man, the statement said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The deputy also was taken to a hospital and was expected to recover, said the Broward County Sheriff's Office, which didn't immediately identify the man.