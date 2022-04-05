Motorcyclist injured in crash involving UCF football coach Gus Malzahn

It was not immediately clear what caused the wreck.

AUBURN, Ala. — University of Central Florida football coach Gus Malzahn was involved in a Monday night car crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, according to multiple reports.

CBS Sports says it happened in Auburn, Alabama. According to the network, Malzahn, 56, was driving when there was a collision of some sort. Details are scarce, but the motorcyclist was reportedly flown to a hospital with critical injuries. Luckily, the man is expected to recover, per CBS affiliate WRBL.

Action Network's Brett McMurphy reports Malzahn had been in Auburn to support family after the passing of his wife's father. The crash was first reported by Brian Stultz of auburn.rivals.com.

A UCF athletics spokesperson told the Orlando Sentinel that Malzahn was not hurt in the wreck.

Authorities have not yet said what caused the crash.

Malzahn spent eight seasons coaching Auburn before being dropped in 2020 and taking the gig at UCF in February 2021. He's now in his second season with the Knights.

After his 2013 season at Auburn, he led the Tigers to a Bowl Championship Series National Championship Game. For eight years in a row, Auburn qualified for bowl games. He is credited with taking the Tigers to a Southeastern Conference Championship, along with a pair of SEC West Division titles and six New Year’s Day bowl selections.

Before coaching at the collegiate level, Malzahn spent 14 seasons as a high school coach and took seven teams to state championship games for three titles. Back in 2013, the Irving, Texas native was inducted into the Arkansas High School Sports Hall of Fame.