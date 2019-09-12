PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida city is under siege by people who appear to have bad intentions, according to Florida Today.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson says a cyber attack is crippling almost all the computer systems at City Hall.

WEAR-TV reports the digital assault began Friday night, but the damage appears to be contained to the city’s official phone lines and email accounts.

Pubic safety is NOT being affected, according to WEAR-TV. Authorities say 911 and emergency dispatch systems were immediately taken off the main line and are reportedly working normally.

This cyber attack is happening as the FBI investigates Friday’s shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola as an act of terrorism, but authorities have given no indication that there could be a connection.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

