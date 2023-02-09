More than 100 Haitian migrants arrive in Florida Keys

Agents responded near Tavernier Key and found 114 migrants, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection authorities wrote on Twitter.

TAVERNIER, Fla. — More than 100 Haitian migrants were located in an overloaded boat Thursday morning in the Florida Keys, according to authorities.

Agents responded near Tavernier Key and found 114 migrants, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection authorities wrote on Twitter.

"There is an increased presence of law enforcement and first responders in the area," Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said.

#Update: 114 migrants from #Haiti were encountered by agents on scene. Local EMS is on scene conducting medical screenings. — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) February 9, 2023

The Miami Herald reported that this group was the first large migrant group to arrive in weeks, following state and federal efforts to stop boats at sea before they reached Florida.

Law enforcement said these migration voyages "are dangerous" and "not recommended."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order back in early January that activated the Florida National Guard, a news release from the governor's office said.

The order directs "state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys," according to the statement.

It also will reportedly provide more support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.

“As the negative impacts of Biden’s lawless immigration policies continue unabated, the burden of the Biden administration’s failure falls on local law enforcement who lack the resources to deal with the crisis,” DeSantis said in a statement. “That is why I am activating the National Guard and directing state resources to help alleviate the strain on local resources.