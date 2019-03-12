A fire-rescue captain patrolling a Florida beach found the carcass of a hammerhead shark.

Delray Beach Fire-Rescue tweeted that Capt. Scott Demarest found the shark on its left side in the sand about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The South Florida SunSentinel reports officials don’t know whether the shark was dead when it washed ashore or if someone caught it and left it there.Fire officials say Florida Atlantic University is collecting tissue samples before disposing of the carcass.

