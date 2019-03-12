A fire-rescue captain patrolling a Florida beach found the carcass of a hammerhead shark.
Delray Beach Fire-Rescue tweeted that Capt. Scott Demarest found the shark on its left side in the sand about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.
The South Florida SunSentinel reports officials don’t know whether the shark was dead when it washed ashore or if someone caught it and left it there.Fire officials say Florida Atlantic University is collecting tissue samples before disposing of the carcass.
RELATED: 7-year-old boy gets knocked off surfboard by shark at Florida beach
RELATED: 220 pounds of garbage found inside stranded sperm whale
What other people are reading right now:
- Sheriff: 137 pounds of meth, 5 kilos of heroin seized in Polk County drug bust
- Police: Child playing with Nerf gun shot by drunk man with real gun
- 'Nice try you creep': Skeptical woman gets selfie from officer to prove his identity
- Pasco Co. man accused of attacking woman with hatchet and hammer in meth-fueled rage
- Women accused of stealing elderly lady's credit cards, smiling on $5K shopping spree
- 12 Christmas light displays to see around Tampa Bay this holiday season
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter