Video shows officers handcuff, arrest 8-year-old boy in 2018

KEY WEST, Fla. — A civil rights lawyer plans to sue the police and school district in Key West over their arrest of a crying 8-year-old boy who accused of punching a teacher.
Police video of the 2018 arrest, posted on social media by the lawyer, shows officers lecturing the boy and escorting him out on a felony battery charge. Benjamin Crump says he's preparing a federal lawsuit this week.
An officer's body camera shows officers trying out handcuffs on the boy and lecturing him.
Key West Police Chief Sean T. Brandenburg said Monday that his officers followed standard procedures and did nothing wrong.
