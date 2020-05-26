Hard Rock Stadium to transform into a drive-in theater

The site of Super Bowl LIV can host up to 230 cars for movies and other events.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Hard Rock Stadium hosted Super Bowl LIV just a few months back and soon could be used for an entirely new purpose: a ginormous drive-in theater.

It's at least one sure-fire idea during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as NFL teams are still trying to figure out what the fall season will actually look like.

The home facility of the Miami Dolphins announced plans Tuesday to change up its turf into a parking lot for up to 230 cars while allowing small groups of people to set up and watch from the south plaza.

"The family friendly experiences will provide a unique environment while staying in accordance with social distance policies," the facility said in a news release.

The facility will show special Miami Dolphins matchups from its 54-year history, classic movies and host commencement ceremonies and other events as needed, the release states.

"We've spent several weeks planning this to be able to provide people with a safe option to go out and enjoy movies, classic Dolphins content, concerts, and celebrate 2020 graduates," said Tom Garfinkel, Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium vice chairman and CEO. "It's a fundamental human need to physically experience and celebrate events and experiences together, and we're trying to provide options for everyone where they can be safely socially distant and socially present at the same time."

People interested in tickets can visit the stadium's website to sign up.

