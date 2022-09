The 14-year-old was last seen Wednesday on Espanola Road.

BUNNELL, Fla. — Have you seen Akeelah? A Missing Child Alert has been activated as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement searches for the 14-year-old.

Akeelah Reddin is said to be 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Wednesday, Sept. 21, on Espanola Street near N Old Dixie Highway and Railroad Road.