Have you seen Gilbert Moreeuw?

OCALA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing man.

Gilbert Moreeuw, 88, left his home in Ocala Thursday around 12:40 a.m. and hasn't been seen since.

He was driving a silver 2015 Chevrolet Equinox with tag No. IDQR55.

Moreeuw has dementia, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

