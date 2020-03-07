Have you seen Gilbert Moreeuw?

OCALA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing man.
Gilbert Moreeuw, 88, left his home in Ocala Thursday around 12:40 a.m. and hasn't been seen since.
He was driving a silver 2015 Chevrolet Equinox with tag No. IDQR55.
Moreeuw has dementia, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
- Miami-Dade mayor implements countywide curfew due to COVID-19
- 'Pooled' coronavirus testing would help track the virus, but we may not have the supplies to do it just yet
- Florida reports record 10,109 new coronavirus cases in one day
- Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? Jeffrey Epstein associate arrested
- 1 suspect kills self, ex-wife of former soldier in custody in disappearance of Vanessa Guillen, Fort Hood says
- Have you ever thought about how fireworks get their color? It's all science!
- Everything to know about the new St. Pete Pier opening, including how to get a reservation
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter