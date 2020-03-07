x
Have you seen Gilbert Moreeuw?

Gilbert Moreeuw, 88, left his home in Ocala Thursday around 12:40 a.m. and hasn't been seen since.
Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office

OCALA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing man.

He was driving a silver 2015 Chevrolet Equinox with tag No. IDQR55.

Moreeuw has dementia, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

