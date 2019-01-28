OCALA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered 53-year-old Ocala man who hasn't been seen since early Monday morning.

John Taylor King was last seen driving a 2003 gray Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with Florida license plate 837-0PE.

"Mr. King has made statements to his family that has law enforcement concerned for his well-being," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release.

King is described as white, 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

His last known address was on SE 43rd Court in Ocala.

If you know where King is, please call 911 right away.

Resources: Considering self-harm or know someone who is? There is help

