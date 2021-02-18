x
Have you seen Makayla? Missing child alert issued for Putnam County girl

Deputies say she may be with a young adult man.
Credit: FDLE

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen Makayla? FDLE has issued a missing child alert for the 11-year-old from Putnam County.

Putnam County Sheriff's deputies say Makayla Myers was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Breezeway Avenue in Satsuma wearing a grey shirt with a pink design on the front, jeans and black Sketchers sneakers with a purple stripe. 

She is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say she has a mole near her hairline. 

Authorities say she may be with a young adult man. 

If anyone has any information on where Makayla may be, you're asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 386-329-0801 or 911.  

