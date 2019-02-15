PARKLAND, Fla. — As students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School grapple with the irony of losing their classmates on a day dedicated to love, they also reflected on how the last 365 days have changed their lives.

Here are some of their stories:

Liam Kiernan

10News Staff

Liam Kiernan, 11th grade

Liam Kiernan spent part of Thursday playing his guitar at a memorial outside of Stoneman Douglas High School. He finds music therapeutic and inspirational.

"Today was a very emotional day. Came here, I was in tears. But now that I see all the support around us, it's pretty beautiful in its own way."

On where he was when the shooting happened

“I was actually outside at first. Then I ran into the band room after I heard gunshots … and for about an hour and 45 minutes, I was listening and just waiting.”

"I had one percent on my phone. I was texting my parents and my loved ones goodbye, that I was scared and stuff like that. That if I didn't make it out, that I love them."

Dawson Correa

10News Staff

Dawson Correa, 12th grade

After the shooting, Dawson Correa found new direction in photography, documenting a campus garden students are tending to bring new life after death.

"We put up trees. We took fertilizer and put it all around the flowers and whatnot. We had butterfly people come out and they taught a lesson, and then they brought flowers so we can have butterflies in the area."

"We've all grown from this tragedy, and I hope it brings not just our local area, but the whole world together."

Hailey Jacobsen

10News Staff

Hailey Jacobsen, 9th grade

Hailey Jacobsen looked forward to attending Stoneman Douglas for its academic reputation, but struggles with the mental scars left on the student body, although she was not a student on campus at the time.

“It’s not like a normal high school experience. I had to learn how to deal with people having panic attacks, and I had to be the one sitting with my back turned to the windows because my friends couldn’t because they were too scared.

“Congress needs to know that when we’re old enough to vote, we’re coming. We’re going to tell them this is not OK. “

“How much longer until we’re all used to being scared to go to school? How much longer until we become numb to the fact that it’s OK that you’re fine to be scared, you’re fine to lose friends?”

