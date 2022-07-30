Two reported dead after Clay County helicopter crash

MELROSE, Fla. — Clay County officials are responding to a fatal helicopter crash between the Melrose and Keystone Heights area on Saturday afternoon.
An "experimental aircraft" crashed with two passengers near County Road 214 and Melrose Road around 10 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The 'gyroplane' went up in flames upon impact. Crews managed to extinguish the fire quickly but both of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.
The gyroplane was a small homemade aircraft, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. After the wreck, it was left "mangled and badly burned".
The Clay County Sheriff's Office and Clay County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. FHP has taken over the investigation.
The cause of the crash is unknown, at this time.
This is a developing story.