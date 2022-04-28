2 helicopters owned by same company crash hours apart in Lake Apopka

Emergency crews only discovered the second helicopter in the water once crews went to recover the first aircraft.

OAKLAND, Fla. — Investigators are working to find out why two helicopters crashed into the same Florida lake within hours of each other on Tuesday.

Both choppers that ended their flight in Lake Apopka were registered with the same Panama City company, Coastal Helicopters Inc., news station WKMG reports.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, emergency crews only discovered the second helicopter in the water once crews went to recover the first aircraft.

The first chopper went down in the lake around 7:15 a.m. while conducting aerial agricultural work, the media outlet explains. The second crash is believed to have happened later in the evening at around 6:45 p.m.

Luckily, no serious injuries have been reported.

WESH talked to residents in the area who were shocked to learn about the helicopters crashing.

“I've lived on this lake for 30 years and we've never had anything like this where you have two helicopters go down in one day. Kind of weird,” Lester Bailey, a Winter Garden resident, said to WESH.

William Swanner, a resident that lives nearby, was able to take photographs of one of the wrecked helicopters in the water.

“We just came down to enjoy the lake and they had a giant crane, and they were moving the helicopter from the water to the flatbed,” Swanner explained to WKMG.