The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a "missing and endangered" 34-year-old Ocala man who did not show up for work Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, deputies say Anthony Ray Noe left his home on SE 36th Avenue, roughly a mile east of U.S. 301.

"Anthony made several statements that have his loved ones and law enforcement concerned for his well-being," the sheriff's office wrote in an email.

Noe is described as Hispanic/Latino, 5-foot-6 and 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know where Noe might be, you are urged to call 911.

