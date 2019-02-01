MELBOURNE, Fla. -- A 2-year-old girl was awake and conscious when she stumbled into the rhinoceros exhibit during a New Year's Day rhino encounter at the Brevard Zoo.

"Make sure that they don't move her, OK? ... Help is on the way," a 911 dispatcher told a woman at the zoo.

Employees were told the child, said to be under the age of 2, stumbled through two steel poles that separated guests from the animals.

"We had a child fall off the African platform into the rhino exhibit," the caller told 911. The Brevard Zoo later in a statement said, in fact, the girl did not fall.

At least one of the rhinos touched the girl with its snout before she was pulled to safety.

The girl's condition is not yet known.

