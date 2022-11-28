1 dead in Hendry County train crash

The train was towing 46 empty carts at the time of the crash, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

CLEWISTON, Fla — A person driving a semi-truck died when he drove through a crossing gate and was struck by a train in Hendry County, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

At around 2:45 a.m. Monday, the 37-year-old man driving the semi-truck with a trailer was headed east on U.S. 27 in Clewiston, Florida, when he attempted to pass through the crossing gate at Flagler Street, authorities say. The train was towing 46 empty carts when the two collided, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The train "derailed and came to rest blocking the east and west lanes of US 27," FHP said in a news release. The semi-truck erupted in flames during the crash.

Once first responders arrived, the driver of the semi-truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants in the train were not injured.

At this time, authorities have not released the name of the driver killed in the collision.