He raised over $2,000 after his husband's murder. Now authorities say he's a suspect and asking for immunity

Detectives say the man's daughter, also a person of interest, won't speak to them.

OCALA, Fla. — Authorities investigating the murder of Timothy Smith, 59, now say they suspect his husband, Herbert Swilley, who raised over $2,200 in a GoFundMe just days after Smith's death may be involved.

According to local newspaper Villages-News, Smith was an executive director of senior care facilities in the area, a gay activist, and a well-known and liked member of the community.

"Smith was also known for performing as drag queen 'Augusta Wind' and was said to be wildly entertaining," the paper said.

A statement from the Marion County Sheriff's Office said deputies found Smith dead at home on Saturday, March 25. They were conducting a wellness check for Smith who had not shown up to work the previous day. Detectives said Smith "appeared to have suffered a violent attack prior to his death."

Days later, Swilley launched the GoFundMe page to cover funeral expenses and a celebration of life.

Now, the sheriff's office says Swilley is considered a suspect in Smith's murder, but detectives have been unable to speak to him.

"Detectives spoke with Mr. Swilley at the earliest stages of the investigation and they have been trying to speak with him again, but his attorney has indicated that he will only cooperate if he is provided with immunity from prosecution for Timothy's murder," the sheriff's office said in a written statement.

Detectives also consider Swilley's daughter, Jordan, a person of interest in the case, but they say she is also refusing to speak any further to them.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for information from anyone else connected with Smith.

"Because Herbert and Jordan won’t speak with the detectives investigating Timothy’s murder about evidence that has been uncovered during the investigation, we are hoping that there are people in this community who may know things that could help us solve this case," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Detectives are interested in information including insight into Smith’s actions in the days and weeks before his death, or information about Smith and Swilley’s relationship. The Marion County Sheriff's Office is offering a reward of up to $14,500 for more information.

One day before the sheriff's office released its statement, Swilley made a post on Facebook marking what would have been his and Smith's eighth wedding anniversary.