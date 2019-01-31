MARTIN COUNTY, Fla — A Florida man says he was jailed for 41 days after a deputy arrested him for having drugs. What he actually had was laundry detergent.

WPEC reports Matthew Crull of Jensen Beach was one of 11 people released from jail this week after Martin County Sheriff William Snyder fired Steven O'Leary for making false drug arrests.

Crull was arrested Dec. 5 after O'Leary claimed a powder he found in his van tested positive for heroin.

The sheriff's office tested substances used in O'Leary's arrests and found they were not drugs.

O'Leary has not been charged.

For more, read the WPEC report.

