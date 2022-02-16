Hertz customer arrested in Florida says he's falsely accused of stealing rental car

He's just the latest of dozens of people who say the rental car company filed a false police report against them.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One New Hampshire man is behind bars after getting arrested on a cruise ship last week at a Florida port.

CBS News says Charles Doucette, a pharmacy and healthcare consultant from New Hampshire, is accused of stealing a Hertz rental car. But, according to him, the car rental company filed a false police report against him.

And's he's just the latest of dozens of people who have found themselves in the same situation – accused of stealing a car they say they didn't, CBS News reports.

Douchette is being held without bond at the Brevard County Jail, where he's facing a felony charge.

"This is the most horrific experience of my life," he told CBS News. "I am one of their best customers. And here I am sitting in jail."

Douchette told the news network he rented a car from Hertz for last year for his business and correctly extended the rental more than once. He said he had a run-in with Arizona police in March claiming that Hertz filed a police report against him saying the car had been stolen.

Douchette claims, according to CBS, that although the rental car was towed, his credit card was later charged the full amount for the rental.

And, Douchette says he has always been one of Hertz's best customers. In fact, CBS says, he's spent more than $15,000 with the rental giant over 2020-2021 alone. He's an elite President's Circle member.

A judge has ordered car rental company Hertz to reveal data on auto theft reports filed against its customers, after @CBSNews told the court the public had a right to see that information.



3,500 auto theft reports are filed against Hertz customers each year, @annawerner says. pic.twitter.com/q9f491UPwm — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 10, 2022

CBS says it has identified several people who claim they were arrested and jailed after cars they say were legally-rented were then reported stolen by Hertz.

"People think that they're an isolated incident and they don't realize that this is a systemic issue that's happening across the nation," Attorney Francis Alexander Malofiy told CBS.

Hertz takes issue with such a characterization. A previous statement from Hertz, obtained by CBS, claims, "attorneys have a track record of making baseless claims that blatantly misrepresent the facts."

Here's the full statement from Nov. 2, 2021 via CBS: