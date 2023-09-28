High water mark sign installed at DeSoto Veterans Memorial Park after record flooding from Hurricane Ian

​The newly placed sign is the first one of its kind from the NWS in Florida with the goal of drawing attention to flood risk in the local area.

ARCADIA, Fla. — Thursday marks one year since Hurricane Ian made landfall, becoming one of the worst natural disasters in Florida's history – leading to record flooding in specific regions.

The official one-year anniversary of the devastating flood waters along the Peace River in Arcadia is Oct. 1, a news release from the National Weather Service explains. The river rose to an all-time record of 12.7 feet above flood stage – which ended with flooding to large parts of the city.

A "High Water Mark" sign was hung on the bathroom building at the DeSoto Veterans Memorial Park, near the Peace River. The sign explains to anyone who reads that the excessive rainfall that came along with Ian caused water to reach a high level at the location.

The newly placed sign is the first one of its kind from the NWS in Florida with the goal of drawing attention to flood risk in the local area.

"There are many ways for you to prepare for storm impacts, such as flooding," Rick Christoff, DeSoto County Emergency Management director, said in a statement. "Some of these include building a disaster kit, knowing your evacuation zone and route to a place of safety, collecting your important papers in a waterproof container, and moving items to upper floors or higher locations."

According to previous reporting from USA Today, Ian flooded up to 2,000 homes and at least 100 RVs in DeSoto County with 20 inches of rain pouring down. The waters also reportedly engulfed a gas station and the Peace River Campground.

With usually only getting around 51 inches of rainfall in a year, Ian dropped half a year's worth of rain in just a couple of hours, the newspaper explains.