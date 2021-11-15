Florida judge awards nearly $35 million in improper HOA fees

The lawsuit represented more than 5,000 people.

POINCIANA, Fla. — Residents of a central Florida 55-plus neighborhood have been awarded nearly $35 million in a civil case following a judge’s ruling that they were charged improper homeowners’ association fees.

Attorney Carter Anderson says each resident could receive up to $10,000 following the Nov. 2 judgment issued by Polk County Judge Wayne Durden.

The lawsuit represented more than 5,000 residents of the Solivita development in Poinciana. Developer Avatar Properties proposed a bond measure in 2015 to sell a clubhouse, pools and tennis court to the resident-run development for $73 million.