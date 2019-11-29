OCALA, Fla. — A Florida woman says her horse was attacked and killed on Thanksgiving.

It was a call from the person who boarded Tammy Davis’ horse HotRod that first let her know something was wrong. Davis says she was already on her way to feed HotRod and her other horse when they told her he was found dead.

What she saw when she got there was worse than she imagined: Her horse was desecrated. She said the cuts on him were clean and on both sides of his body, not what it’s usually like when an animal attacks a horse.

Davis has had the 21-year-old horse since he was just four months old, according to WKMG.

Davis says the other horse she keeps at the Ocala property was just fine, with no marks on her. Davis says she doesn’t know why one horse was killed and not the other or both.

Davis says authorities know about the case.

RELATED: At least 19 horses killed in early morning barn fire

RELATED: Video: More than 50 horses trapped in chest-deep floodwaters in Humble rescued by volunteers

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter