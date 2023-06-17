Video shows good Samaritan jump in water to rescue people from capsized houseboat off Florida coast

Brady was able to bust out one of the windows to help the people inside out along with the help from another nearby boater, WJHG explains.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Four people were rescued Friday after a houseboat capsized off the coast of Panama City, multiple local media outlets report.

According to WJHG, a man from Fort Walton Beach, Travis Brady, was fishing with two of his friends in the Panama City Marina when the weather suddenly took a turn for the worse.

“Within 15 minutes we were in five-foot, six-foot waves,” Brady explained to the media outlet based in Panama City.

And as the group decided to end their fishing trip, they reportedly saw a boat going adrift.

The group jumped into rough stormwater once they saw the houseboat capsize, WOKV reports.

Brady was able to bust out one of the windows to help the people inside out along with the help from another nearby boater, WJHG explains.

The three friends were reportedly able to help the four people rescued to shore. Brady then helped the other man who jumped in get back to shore, as well.

“It restores your faith in humanity, makes you really reflect on the things that are important in life,” Brady reportedly said. “I’m going to try and not to get emotional, but it was just an intense moment.”