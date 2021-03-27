Howard Schnellenberger, Miami and FAU coach, dies at 87

MIAMI — Former college football coach Howard Schnellenberger has died.
Schnellenberger revived football at the University of Miami and Louisville and started the program at Florida Atlantic during a coaching career that spanned half a century.
Schnellenberger had a career record below .500, but when it came to building, he was a winner. His legacy includes on-campus stadiums at Louisville and Florida Atlantic.
He led the Miami Hurricanes to the first of their five national championships in 1983, and coached Louisville to a Fiesta Bowl win over Alabama to cap the 1990 season. He then founded the program at Florida Atlantic.
Howard Schnellenberger was 87 years old.
- Florida expands COVID vaccination age to 16 and older starting April 5
- ‘We’re in a plateau’: Scientists warn Florida's COVID-19 cases could increase again soon as data levels out
- Gov. DeSantis lowering vaccine eligibility age to 40 starting Monday, 18 starting April 5
- Sheriff: Trio made defrauding more than $28K from Lowe's across Florida a family affair
- Sea turtles may lose protection after end to dredging limits
- Rays 101: Your ultimate guide to jumping on the bandwagon this season
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter