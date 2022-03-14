Can you help? Deputies seek information after human remains found near 'gator infested' canal

Detectives say they believe Dustin Mills' death was a homicide due to body parts showing evidence of being removed by a "sharp instrument."

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in piecing together what led to the discovery of human remains near a "gator infested" canal.

During a recent search of the Hungryland Preserve, an FWC officer found what the sheriff's office says appears to be a shallow grave with human remains inside.

The preserve is the same area where deputies on March 10 reported finding an arm, hand and part of a leg. Investigators say they believe the body parts belong to Dustin Davis Mills, 42, of St. Lucie County.

"The medical examiner was able to obtain fingerprints from the victim’s hand which was located near a large alligator that was guarding the body part. A second body part was located on the bank of a different canal about one mile from the first location," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

Detectives say they believe Mills' death was a homicide due to body parts showing evidence of being removed by a "sharp instrument."

According to the sheriff's office, Mills served time in prison for several crimes including manufacturing, sale and delivery of marijuana, trafficking in illegal substances, resisting arrest with violence and battery on law enforcement or firefighter.

The sheriff's office reports he was released from the Department of Corrections in February 2020 but has not had a permanent address since.