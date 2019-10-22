OCALA, Fla. — Marion County deputies are working to identify human remains discovered by a hunter in Ocala National Forest on Oct. 20.

According to an incident report, a man was hunting deer with friends when he noticed what he thought were deer scratchings in the ground near his tree stand off Forest Road 05.

The incident report says when the hunter looked that way later he noticed some leaves covering the area and asked his friend to bring him a shovel, thinking the area looked suspicious.

The hunter and his friend started digging. He told a deputy what they found "smelled really bad like death," according to the sheriff's office report.

That's when the men called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission who then contacted the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office has not released any information about the remains but says they will share more information as they get it.

They are asking that anyone with any information about this open case contact Detective O'Cull at 352-732-9111. They can also call Crime Stoppers of Marion County, who will take anonymous tips at 362-368-7867 or submit tips online here.



