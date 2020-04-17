ORLANDO, Fla. — If you've ever been to Walt Disney World, you've probably seen the hundreds of buses that take theme park goers all around Disney's property.

But, Walt Disney World closed its doors to guests at the close of business on March 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the theme parks remain empty, so do the hundreds of coach buses branded with Disney's logos and characters.

Brian Evans captured video of the buses parked at the Ticket and Transportation center, the parking lot for Magic Kingdom.

Walt Disney World is closed 'until further notice' because of the coronavirus.

Disney World buses parked SAD SIGHT 😭 The hundreds of Walt Disney World buses that ferry excited families to and from the happiest place on earth are still stuck in park. We miss you, Mickey! (Video: Brian Evans) Posted by 10 Tampa Bay on Thursday, April 16, 2020

