Hurricane Ian deaths in Florida rises to 92, medical examiner says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There are now 92 deaths connected to Hurricane Ian in Florida, the state's district medical examiners reported Thursday.

It's a small rise from Wednesday as three more people were reported dead since the hurricane rocked the southwest Florida coast leaving behind a devastating path.

In the Tampa Bay region, there are a total of 12 reported deaths.

The highest number of deaths confirmed is in Lee County as 50 people were reported to have lost their life due to the storm, authorities say. Cities that were heavily impacted by the hurricane within the county include Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Sanibel Island.

Monroe County has the second most reported deaths as seven people lost their life in that area, according to the medical examiners.

Charlotte – 2

Collier – 5

Hardee – 4

Hendry – 1

Hillsborough – 1

Lake – 1

Lee – 50

Manatee – 3

Martin – 1

Monroe – 7

Osceola – 1

Polk – 2

Putnam – 3

Sarasota – 6

Volusia – 5

