Deputies: Teen caught going 132 mph on I-4 in Orange County

The speed limit on I-4 is only 60 mph, but three other drivers were ticketed for speeds of more than 100 mph, too.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Over the weekend, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office caught a teen driving more than 100 mph on a busy interstate.

Yes, you read that right. The 16-year-old was driving 132 mph on Interstate 4 when he was pulled over.

And they were one of more than 20 drivers that deputies stopped for speeding in a span of just two and a half hours, the sheriff's office said.

The Orange County Clerk of Courts' office explains the teen will be required to make a mandatory court appearance and faces a civil penalty of $1,104, Click Orlando reports.

"Excessive speeding is a very real danger we work to combat every day," the sheriff's office wrote in a tweet.