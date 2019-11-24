SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a 61-year-old Land O' Lakes man was killed late Saturday night when he stepped into the path of an oncoming semi-tractor trailer.

Kevin Charles Kelly was apparently having car trouble as he traveled south on Interstate 75 near the exit to Bushnell, according to an FHP news release.

Investigators say he got out of his vehicle and was crossing to the eastbound side of the road when he was hit and killed.

No charges were filed against the driver of the semi, 61-year-old Hugo Calixto of Buena Park, Calif.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter