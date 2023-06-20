I-75 closed near Gainesville after tanker truck overturns

The interstate is expected to remain closed for hours.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Interstate 75 near Gainesville is closed to traffic after a tanker truck overturned and spilled hazardous materials, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, the state's real-time traffic map shows. Cameras in the area show at least two other cars involved in the crash.

It remains unclear what chemicals the tanker truck was carrying, and the extent of any injuries is unknown.

Northbound traffic is routed off the State Road 222 exit, while southbound traffic is diverted at the U.S. 441 High Springs exit, state troopers said.

It's believed I-75 will remain closed all morning.