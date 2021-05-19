5 juveniles in custody after SUV flips, crashes on Florida highway during high-speed chase

All five juveniles were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to reports.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A high-speed chase on I-95 in South Florida ended with a stolen SUV flipping over after crashing and five juveniles taken into custody and hospitalized, according to multiple reports.

It all started Wednesday morning when Fort Lauderdale Police responded to a call about an attempt to steal a car outside a Fort Lauderdale home, Florida Highway Patrol said according to NBC Miami.

When police arrived to investigate, they tried to stop an SUV as it drove away from the attempted car theft. That SUV had been reported stolen earlier from the Miami-Dade area, according to NBC Miami.

NBC Miami reports police say the driver of the stolen SUV hit a bicyclist sometime before getting onto the highway. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the news outlet reported. Once the SUV got onto I-95, FHP troopers joined the chase, according to CBS Miami.

Aerial video shows the moment when the driver lost control of the SUV after hitting two cars as it tried to change lanes. The SUV spun around, hit a guard rail and flipped over.

Video shows FHP troopers and Fort Lauderdale police quickly get the five juveniles out of the car and take them into custody. All were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to CBS Miami.

Police say several other drivers were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, reports say.

"We were extremely lucky that there were no more injuries, and that no other vehicles were involved than the ones that were involved in the crash," FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes told NBC Miami.

All southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down for several hours as crews worked to clear the highway and law enforcement investigated.

FHP is continuing to investigate the high-speed chase and crash and Fort Lauderdale police are investigating the alleged SUV theft, according to reports.