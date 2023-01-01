x
Florida

People on Icon Park ride being rescued after losing power

The Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the scene at Icon Park and is assisting guests off the ride, WKMG reports.
ICON Park attractions, The Wheel, left, Orlando SlingShot, middle, and Orlando FreeFall, right, are shown in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday, March 24, 2022. A 14-year-old boy fell to his death from a ride at an amusement park in Orlando, sheriff's officials said. Sheriff's officials and emergency crews responded to a call late Thursday at Icon Park, which is located in the city's tourist district along International Drive. The boy fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened late last year.(Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. — People on The Wheel at ICON on Saturday in Orlando were rescued off the ride after it lost power, authorities say.

The Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the scene at Icon Park and is assisting guests off the ride, WKMG reports.

“The Wheel lost power Saturday night and we’re working with the Orange County Fire Department to safely evacuate guests,” Icon Park said in a statement to WESH.

Photos and videos on social media appeared to show smoke and sparks coming from one section of the ride, according to WKMG. 

Authorities have not reported any deaths or injuries to those on the ride. 

