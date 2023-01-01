People on Icon Park ride being rescued after losing power

The Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the scene at Icon Park and is assisting guests off the ride, WKMG reports.

ORLANDO, Fla. — People on The Wheel at ICON on Saturday in Orlando were rescued off the ride after it lost power, authorities say.

The Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the scene at Icon Park and is assisting guests off the ride, WKMG reports.

“The Wheel lost power Saturday night and we’re working with the Orange County Fire Department to safely evacuate guests,” Icon Park said in a statement to WESH.

Photos and videos on social media appeared to show smoke and sparks coming from one section of the ride, according to WKMG.