ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Tuesday, hours before the calendar turned over into the year 2020, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker granted more than 11,000 pardons for low-level marijuana convictions.

This move came as the state prepared for a new law that took effect January 1, making Illinois the 11th state to legalize adult recreational use of marijuana.

The law was written and passed by Illinois lawmakers, not approved by voters through a ballot initiative.

Meanwhile, with Florida’s 2020 legislative session two weeks from convening in Tallahassee, there is a bill that would take similar action in the Sunshine State.

Senate Bill 1342 would allow courts to order the expungement and sealing of criminal records for people with low-level marijuana possession convictions. State Sen. Lauren Book of Broward County filed the bill on December 23.

Florida’s 2020 Legislative Session will convene on Tuesday, January 14.

