Florida school district bans Confederate flag on campus

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A school district on Florida's Treasure Coast voted unanimously this week to ban the Confederate flag on campuses.

According to the TCPalm newspaper, the board's decision to prohibit the Confederate flag and other symbols was to make sure all students feel safe and welcome at school.

"Learning is secondary to how individuals feel within the space in which they are learning," Superintendent David Moore said to the board, the newspaper reported.

According to a draft of the new student code of conduct, students are barred from the "display or transmit...writings, images or symbols that are reasonably expected to be divisive, demeaning, or offensive to any person or group or disruptive to the learning environment."

These symbols include, "but are not limited to writings, images or symbols...which advocate racial, ethnic or religious prejudice (i.e. items that promote intolerance or confrontation, including the confederate flag or swastika)."

TCPalm said the community called on the school board to ban the Confederate flag in 2017, and in 2016 the NAACP sent a similar request to the district.

