TAMPA, Fla — The new veterans pod in the Hillsborough County Jail has a new look.

Inmates painted large murals on the pod walls honoring our service members and five military branches.

On the walls, you can see the five military branches emblems as if they are breaking through the walls, servicemen and women walking with aircraft, a battle cruiser and the historical image of Iwo Jima among others.

To make the creations the inmates projected the images on the wall, traced it and then painted in the outlines.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office touted the inmate's talents on Facebook showcasing the murals saying “Who knew these veterans were so talented?”

