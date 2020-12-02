It's a house that stands out, and now, it's gone viral.

With over 30,000 page views in one single day and thousands of shares, St. Augustine's first shipping container house is garnering attention all over the country.

But this story is not just of an awesome house, it's also about a man's perseverance when it looked like Hurricane Irma had won.

In 2017, Hurricane Irma sent a tree right into Rob DePiazza's home in the St. Augustine South neighborhood. His home was destroyed, and he quickly made a decision to build his new house out of shipping containers.

First Coast News visited him several times over the years to watch as he built the house himself. Two-and-a-half years later, the house is move-in ready.

Here's what it looks like inside.

VIDEO TOUR:

MORE PHOTOS:

