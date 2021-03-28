4-year-old girl among 3 people killed in crash on I-95

A van carrying 11 people somehow went off the highway and crashed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — At least three people, including a 4-year-old, were killed in a crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 95, according to WKMG-TV.

The TV station, citing the Florida Highway Patrol, reports a 2000 Ford passenger van carrying 11 people somehow drifted off the highway around 5:30 a.m. near Ormond Beach in Volusia County.

Its roof was ripped open and the people inside the van were thrown out, according to troopers.

The 4-year-old girl, a 19-year-old woman and another person whose age and gender has not yet been released were killed, WKMG-TV reports.

Several other people with various injuries were either taken by ambulance or airlifted to area hospitals.

WKMG-TV reports, per FHP, that people in the van were residents from another state.