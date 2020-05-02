STUART, Fla. — A stretch of Interstate 95 in southern Florida is shut down to traffic following a shooting involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, according to several news outlets.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said Trooper Joseph Billock was killed Wednesday in the line of duty.

He was a 19-year veteran with the Florida Highway Patrol. He was also Air Force veteran, according to FHP.

WPEC-TV reports it happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 107, with traffic being diverted to High Meadows in Palm City.

Several news organizations, including WPEC, WSVN-TV in Miami and the Miami Herald, say the situation is a deadly officer-involved shooting. However, the condition of the law enforcement officer is not totally clear.

It's expected the highway will be closed for several hours, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter