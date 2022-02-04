200 acres of invasive plants removed from Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Publix and the National Audubon Society say 44 million gallons of water has been restored.

NAPLES, Fla. — Two hundred acres of invasive willows and other invasive plants have been removed from Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary as part of an Everglades restoration initiative between Publix and the National Audubon Society.

The Lakeland-based supermarket says the removal allows more than 44 million gallons of water per year to return to the wetland's ecosystem. That's the same as almost 67 Olympic-size swimming pools.

On top of the return of water, Audubon reports seeing wildlife returning to the area. Cameras and drones captured deer and a black bear in the area, Audubon says.

"We’re excited to see such positive improvements after our first phase of work in Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary," said Publix Director of Environmental and Sustainability Programs Michael Hewett in a news release.

"During this year’s rainy season, more water will be absorbed into the aquifer instead of being captured and held by invasive trees and plants."

In order to prevent the invasive plants from regrowing, Publix says follow-up treatments will be conducted for the next five years.