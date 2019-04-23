An investigation by USA Today has found at least 13 women have died, and others have been injured at felon-run body-sculpting clinics in Florida, but the state Legislature has not tightened regulations.

The newspaper reports the owners of the four businesses where the deaths occurred were run by men convicted of bank fraud, grand theft and Medicare schemes. Felons in Florida cannot run a pawn shop or a massage parlor, but they can run a plastic surgery clinic.

Plastic surgery experts have urged the state to screen owners and boost regulations, but four attempts to pass legislation have failed, the newspaper said.

"It's absolutely incredible," Dr. Grant Stevens, a clinical professor of surgery and president of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery told USA Today. "Government is supposed to protect the health and welfare of its citizens."

